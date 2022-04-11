RPSC Recruitment 2022: 9,760 Vacancies Available for Senior Teacher Posts
Know about the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and steps to apply for RPSC senior teacher recruitment 2022.
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had issued a notification earlier to inform about the recruitment of 9,760 senior teachers or grade B posts. The online recruitment drive will start today, 11 April. The RPDC recruitment drive will be held online.
The interested students can apply for the recruitment process at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The posts are vacant for English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Sanskrit, Punjabi, and Urdu teachers.
RPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Interested candidates should be a graduate or should hold a diploma in any of the related subjects. The candidate should be between 18 and 40 years as on 1 January 2022. The candidates who complete their registration successfully will be called for a written exam of 500 marks.
RPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
First day to apply for RPSC Recruitment: 11 April 2022
Last day to apply for RPSC recruitment: 10 May 2022
RPSC Grade-II teacher exam date: not released
RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
English: 1,668
Hindi: 1,298
Mathematics: 1,613
Science: 1,565
Social Studies: 1,640
Sanskrit: 1,800
Punjabi: 70
Urdu: 106
RPSC Recruitment 2022: Exam Pattern
The exam will consist of two papers with 100 questions and 200 marks total, exam pattern is a multiple choice. 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.
Subjects in paper-I: Geographical, Historical, Cultural and General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Current Affairs of Rajasthan, General Knowledge of world and India, and Educational Psychology.
Subjects in paper-II: Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standards about the relevant subject matter, knowledge of graduation standard about the relevant subject matter and teaching methods of the relevant subject.
RPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee
Gen/OBC/BC: Rs 350/-
Non-Creamy OBC/ MBC/ EWS: Rs 250/-
SC/ ST: Rs 150/-
RPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply
Visit the official website of RPSC at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
on the homepage, click on the link 'Apply Online'
You can also login at https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in and fill OTR available on the recruitment portal
After filling the OTR, fill in your details and pay the application fees
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.