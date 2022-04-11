ADVERTISEMENT

RPSC Recruitment 2022: 9,760 Vacancies Available for Senior Teacher Posts

Know about the eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and steps to apply for RPSC senior teacher recruitment 2022.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>RPSC Recruitment 2022 drive will start on 11 April and end on 10 May 2022.</p></div>
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had issued a notification earlier to inform about the recruitment of 9,760 senior teachers or grade B posts. The online recruitment drive will start today, 11 April. The RPDC recruitment drive will be held online.

The interested students can apply for the recruitment process at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The posts are vacant for English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Sanskrit, Punjabi, and Urdu teachers.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Interested candidates should be a graduate or should hold a diploma in any of the related subjects. The candidate should be between 18 and 40 years as on 1 January 2022. The candidates who complete their registration successfully will be called for a written exam of 500 marks.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • First day to apply for RPSC Recruitment: 11 April 2022

  • Last day to apply for RPSC recruitment: 10 May 2022

  • RPSC Grade-II teacher exam date: not released

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details 

  • English: 1,668

  • Hindi: 1,298

  • Mathematics: 1,613

  • Science: 1,565

  • Social Studies: 1,640

  • Sanskrit: 1,800

  • Punjabi: 70

  • Urdu: 106

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam will consist of two papers with 100 questions and 200 marks total, exam pattern is a multiple choice. 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Subjects in paper-I: Geographical, Historical, Cultural and General Knowledge of Rajasthan, Current Affairs of Rajasthan, General Knowledge of world and India, and Educational Psychology.

Subjects in paper-II: Knowledge of secondary and senior secondary standards about the relevant subject matter, knowledge of graduation standard about the relevant subject matter and teaching methods of the relevant subject.

RPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

  • Gen/OBC/BC: Rs 350/-

  • Non-Creamy OBC/ MBC/ EWS: Rs 250/-

  • SC/ ST: Rs 150/-

RPSC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply 

  1. Visit the official website of RPSC at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

    on the homepage, click on the link 'Apply Online'

  2. You can also login at https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in and fill OTR available on the recruitment portal

  3. After filling the OTR, fill in your details and pay the application fees

