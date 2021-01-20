COVID: Punjab to Reopen All Universities, Colleges From 21 January

Punjab is all set to reopen all government, aided and unaided colleges including all the government and private universities from Thursday, 21 January.

According to the official press release by the government, all the higher educational institutes have to follow the guidelines issued by the Punjab Government regarding COVID-19. The Higher Education Department, Punjab has issued a detailed letter to all the universities and colleges in this regard.

The official spokesperson of the Punjab government said that all education institutions should conduct classes through both online and offline medium and exams should be conducted only through offline medium.

Students will be allowed to take classes as per their choice and no institute should compel the students to attend the classes physically.