Punjab Board Reschedules Exams for Classes 10, 12

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, 15 March, rescheduled the final examinations for classes 10 and 12 .
Earlier, the Class-12 exams were scheduled to start from 22 March, which have now been postponed to 20 April. Class-10 exams, on the other hand, will now commence from 4 May instead of 9 April.
The decision to postpone exams was taken in the view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. On Monday, Punjab recorded 1,843 new cases and 27 deaths due to the infection, reported The Indian Express.
However the exams for classes 5 and 8 will begin as scheduled, ie, from 16 and 22 March, respectively.
The three-hour exam for classes 10 and 12 will start at 10:15 am and 02:15 pm respectively, said Janak Raj, PSEB Controller (exams). He further stated that there were around 6.4 lakh students in classes 10 and 12 in the State.
Direct link to download PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 datesheet.
