Punjab Board Reschedules Exams for Classes 10, 12

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday, 15 March, rescheduled the final examinations for classes 10 and 12 .

Earlier, the Class-12 exams were scheduled to start from 22 March, which have now been postponed to 20 April. Class-10 exams, on the other hand, will now commence from 4 May instead of 9 April.

The decision to postpone exams was taken in the view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state. On Monday, Punjab recorded 1,843 new cases and 27 deaths due to the infection, reported The Indian Express.