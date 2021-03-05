CBSE Board Class 10 And 12 Exams to Be Held From 4 May to 14 June

The datesheet for Classes 10 and 12 examinations to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been revised and released on the official website on Friday, 5 March.
The board exams are being held offline from 4 May to 14 June according to the revised datesheets. Results are expected to be declared by 15 July according to an earlier announcement by Union Minister of Education Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal.
However, the exam datesheet says“no enquiries about date of declaration of result shall be attended to”.
For Class 10 students, exams will be conducted in one shift from 10.30 am till 12.30/1.30 pm, depending on the time allocated per subject paper. The students will receive the answer booklets between 10-10.15 am on the exam day. The first exam for Class 10 is from 4 May, and will end by 7 June.
For Class 12 students, exams will be conducted in two shifts – one of 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, and the other of 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The answer booklets will be distributed at 10-10.15 am and 2-2.15 pm. The first exam for Class 12 is from 4 May, and will end by 14 June.
You can see the class 10 datesheet here, and the class 12 board exam timetable over here.
Since schools have reopened for Class 10 and 12 in most states, the board has advised students to attend physical practical classes and prepare for examinations by strictly following all COVID-19 protocols.
According to CBSE, practical examinations and project assessments will be conducted in respective schools. The board has clarified that these examinations can only be conducted by an external practical examiner. However, an internal examiner will also be present throughout the process.
The schools may divide a batch of students into two sub-groups for conducting practical classes and experiments should be placed in such a way so that social distancing is maintained at all times.
During the viva, the student and examiner will not face each other, but sit side by side as part of safety protocol.
If practicals are conducted by a teacher other than the one appointed by the board, the examination will be cancelled and students will be awarded marks that are proportionate to what they score in that particular written exam.
