PGCIL Recruitment 2024 Begins for 795 Trainee Posts: Apply Now at powergrid.in

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) invites applications for 795 Trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply online at the official PGCIL website, powergrid.in, between 22 October and 12 November 2024.
The available positions include Diploma Trainee (DTE), Junior Officer Trainee (JOT) in Human Resources and Finance & Accounts, and Assistant Trainee (F&A). Vacancies are distributed across different regions of India, with the highest number in Southern Region 2 (112 posts) and Western Region 2 (113 posts).
A total number of 795 vacancies will be filled through the PGCIL Recruitment 2024, including the following:
CC: 50 posts
ER 1: 33 posts
ER 2: 29 posts
Odisha: 32 posts
NER: 47 posts
NR 1: 84 posts
NR 2: 72 posts
NR 3: 77 posts
SR 1: 71 posts
SR 2: 112 posts
WR 1: 75 posts
WR 2: 113 posts
To be eligible, candidates must meet the educational and age requirements outlined in the detailed notification PDF available on the PGCIL website.
The selection process includes a written test or computer-based test (CBT), a computer skill test (CST) for certain positions, and a pre-employment medical examination.
The written test is tentatively scheduled for January or February 2025, with the exact date to be announced later on the PGCIL website. Candidates will be offered appointments based on their merit and the organization's requirements.
The application fee is Rs 300 for DTE, DTC, JOT (HR), and JOT (F&A) positions and Rs 200 for the Asst. Tr. (F&A) position. Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-Servicemen (Ex-SM) are exempt from the application fee.
Go to the official website, powergrid.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for PGCIL Recruitment 2024.
Complete the registration process.
Fill in the application form.
Upload required documents, if any.
Pay the application fee.
Download, save, and print a copy of application form for future use.
