Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Know Date Here; How to Download PPC 2023 Certificate

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 date and important details here.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to interact with teachers, parents, and students during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The date of the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 is already decided, so one should take note of it. According to the latest official details, PPC 2023 is scheduled to take place on 27 January. Everyone interested in participating in the event must remember the date and time properly. The Ministry of Education recently announced the PPC date.
According to the most recent information released by the Ministry of Education, the interaction will take place offline at the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi for anyone who wishes to participate. Teachers, parents, and interested students must be present for the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 on the scheduled date if they want to interact with the Prime Minister.
One can take a look at the official tweet from the Ministry of Education regarding the PPC 2023 that will be held soon. It is important for interested people to stay updated with the announcements.
Here are the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 themes for students that one must note before the interaction takes place:
My startup dream
STEM education/ education without boundaries
My Book My Inspiration
Save Environment for future generations
My life, my health
Toys and Games for Learning in Schools
Know your freedom fighters
Our culture is our pride
Participants also receive a certificate, which they have to download online after the interactive session is over. PPC 2023 is going to be interesting for all students.
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 certificate online:
Go to the website - mygov.in.
Log in to the website.
On the homepage, you will find the PPC 2023 certificate download link that is activated.
If they ask for any information, fill it out with the required details and click "submit."
The certificate will display on your screen, and you can check the details mentioned on it.
Find the download option on the page and click on it.
The certificate will be downloaded to your device.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)