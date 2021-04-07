‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’: PM Modi Asks Parents to Be More Involved
The interaction, which aims to boost the morale and confidence of students, will start at 7 pm on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the evening of Wednesday, 7 April, began his interaction with students, teachers, and parents from all over the world in the the fourth edition of "Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021," a discussion on examinations, on Wednesday, 7 April.
Lamenting that he has, this time, had to meet everyone in a new format (virtually), PM Modi promised that the conversation will be about exams but not limited to them.
Further, responding to questions on exam-related anxiety PM Modi urged parents to be more involved in the lives of their children.
“Parents should be more involved. When parents are involved they know the child’s strengths and weaknesses, and focus more on the strengths.”
He reminded students that exams are a means of disciplining oneself, but not the end of the world, and should not be treated as a final opportunity.
On Tackling Difficult Subjects
Responding to questions on how to tackle certain subjects which are harder than others, PM Modi said:
“When we are not comfortable with a subject, we waste 80% of our energy on stressing over them. We should distribute our energy equally between all subjects. If you have 2 hours to study, divide those 2 hours between all subjects.”
He also asked his students to tackle the challenging subjects before the easy ones, while preparing, saying that it is what he himself does in life.
He further stated that even though one should not run away from any subject, it is not important to be a master of everything:
“For example, if someone asks Lata ji to teach Geography, she may or she may not be able to do it. But the way she has dedicated her life to music, she is an inspiration to everybody.”PM Modi
On Free Time & Creativity
Stating that free time is a “treasure”, PM Modi said that free time can be spent either increasing ones curiosity, helping out family members or doing things that make you happy.
“What do I like to do in my free time? I have observed in my schedule, that if I have some free time, I love to sit on a swing. I don’t know why. I enjoy sitting on a swing.”PM Modi
The Prime Minister also suggested spending free time finding creative means to express oneself.
“Give your thoughts and emotions a creative means for expression. Creativity spans a greater horizon than knowledge. Creativity can take you where even knowledge can’t.”PM Modi
On Imparting Good Values to Children
Answering a question on how parents, can in today’s day and age, impart good values to their children, PM Modi asked parents to introspect and confirm they are not suffocating their children with their own thoughts and views.
“If your child is seeing that you are performing all religious customs, but not doing any public service, then your child gets confused.”
PM Modi further said if adults treated their staff and others around them with concern, then they will not bother about imparting good values to their children.
“When you treat your staff badly, your child sees it,” the Prime Minister said.
He also lamented unequal treatment of boys and girls at home, and said:
“Our female Gods have same importance as our male Gods. But at home our daughters and our sons are treated differently at home. Which is why when the boy grows up what he sees at home impacts the way he treats women.”
“Values should never be imposed. They should be taught by example.”
More Details
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin conducting Class 10 and 12 board exams 2021 from 4 May.
The first edition of the PM's interaction programme with school and college students 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0' was held at Talkatora Stadium on 16 February 2018.
