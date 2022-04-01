Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to Talk to Students at 11 AM Today

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Know the live updates here
(Photo: dynamitenews.com)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be talking to the students regarding their exams and exam-related stress at 11 am on 1 April. He will be addressing the issue and talking to parents and teachers as well. The session will begin at 11 AM today wherein he will be giving tips about acing the exam and keeping the pressure at bay.
The official tweet from the ministry was as follows "The wait is now over! The 5th edition of PPC2022 is going to be held on April 1, 2022, at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will interact with students and share his insights on how to beat exam stress. Stay Tuned!"
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, and you can watch it live on Doordarshan, YouTube channel of MoE, Facebook Live, and Swayaprabha channels.
As per the reports by the Ministry, around 15.7 lakh participants have registered for the Pariksha Pe Charcha Creative Writing. There are 12.1 lakh students, 2.7 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents in total.
The students or teachers who are willing to ask questions are selected on the basis of online creative writing exam on a bouquet of questions. The competition was conducted from 28 December 2021 to 3 February 2022.
Participants who cannot visit Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi can watch it on the YouTube Channel. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will be live-streamed by Doordarshan, DD, and Swayam Pradhan Channels all over India.
Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of - ‘Exam Warriors’, a movement started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The aim was to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters, bringing together students, parents, teachers, and society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully.
This year, the prime minister will be addressing the issue of exam-related stress and how can children maintain a stress-free environment without letting their studies take a back seat.
This year parents will also be allowed to attend the session. Last year the session was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.
