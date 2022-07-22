‘Want to Win Medals for India’: Tokyo Paralympian Who Aced Class XII Boards

The last few years, 18-year-old Kashish Lakra has spent most of her time on field, practising “club throw,” an athletic sport, in which she even represented India at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Her tight schedule and travels for sporting events gave her just enough time to study for her class 10 and class 12 board exams. On Friday, 22 July, morning, Lakra’s hard work paid off when she checked her class 12 CBSE results.

She scored 100 in Geography, 93 in Commercial Arts, 90 in English, 85 in Psychology, and 82 in Physical Education. Her class 12 aggregate score is 93 percent – a piece of news shared rather proudly by Alka Kapur, the principal of Modern Public School in Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh.

Lakra told The Quint: