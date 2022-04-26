Pakistan Deplores India Advising Students Against Enrolling in Pak Universities

The image is representational.
Pakistan on Monday, 25 April, deplored a recent University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) joint notice advising Indian students against pursuing studies at Pakistani institutions and universities.
Subsequently, the Pakistan Foreign Office (PFO) has sought for clarification in this regard from the Indian government.
The UGC and AICTE on Friday had issued a joint advisory dissuading Indian students against taking admission in any college/university in Pakistan. Any Indian citizen or expatriate of India who wishes to take admission in any degree college in Pakistan shall not be eligible for employment in India on the basis of such educational qualification acquired in Pakistan.
“Pakistan strongly deplores the so-called ‘Public Notice’ issued by the University Grants Ed Commission of India and the All India Council for Technical Education, advising students not to seek higher education in Pakistan and warning them of being denied employment in case they choose to do so,” the statement read further, reported news agency PTI.
Indian government is driven by an "incurable obsession with Pakistan" and thus, prodding students against enrolling in 'quality' institutions, expressed Pakistan.
In a similar official joint notice, UGC and AICTE also discouraged Indian students from studying in China, saying they "do not recognise such degree courses conducted only in online mode without prior approval".
The UGC had previously said, "In view of the above, students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment or higher studies."
(With inputs from IANS and PTI.)
