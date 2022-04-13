Students Can Now Pursue 2 Degree Courses Simultaneously: UGC

Students will also be allowed to pursue two degree programmes in physical and online mode simultaneously, he said.

“A student can pursue two full-time academic programmes in the physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme. Universities will have the flexibility to decide if they want to offer such a scheme of programmes or not," the chairman clarified in his press address.

The guidelines will only be applicable to lecture-based courses, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes. MPhil and PhD programmes will not fall under the same scheme, Kumar said.

Guidelines for the same are expected to be released in two weeks' time.