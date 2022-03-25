Don't Seek Admission in China: UGC, AICTE Warn Indian Students

AICTE had issued a warning in October last year to students headed to Pakistan. In that warning, the AICTE said that Indian citizens and Overseas Indian citizens must obtain NOC from the AICTE before enrolling in engineering and technology courses in Pakistan.

When it had issued the warning for Pakistani institutions, the AICTE had said that a degree obtained after studying in unrecognised institutions is not equivalent to a degree in Indian institutions.

Even after spending huge amount on fees to get degree from such unrecognised institutions, such students face problems in getting job opportunities in India.

