Optional Exams for Class 12 Between 15 Aug-15 Sept: CBSE to SC 

The CBSE on Monday, 21 June, informed the Supreme Court that the optional examinations for Class 12 students, unsatisfied with its assessment criteria, would be held between 15 August and 15 September, reported IANS.
The exams will be conducted if the condition is conducive, in the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final.
A source familiar with the matter informed The Quint that the board has spoken to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and it has said that college admissions will be in sync with this written exam result timeline.
The board added that the examinations for private, patrachar and compartment would be conducted in such a manner that they will fall within the assessment policy for the academic year 2019-2020.
The board said the policy for tabulation of marks for Class 12 Board Examination 2021 has been formulated by the CBSE to ensure standardisation of marks, as marks of Class 11 and 12 components will be awarded at school level.
The CBSE said that disputes regarding computation of results will be referred to a committee constituted by the board.
"After declaration of the result by 31 July, if the candidates are not satisfied, CBSE will provide online facility for registration for the examination. Examination will be conducted by the board only in the main subjects as and when conditions are conducive for holding the examinations," said the affidavit.
The CBSE added that to ensure standardisation, each school will have to internally moderate the marks to account for the school level variations by using a reliable reference standard as provided in the policy.
"This is necessary in the interest of fairness and to ensure that the marks allocated are comparable and there is no adverse impact or undue gain for any student because of the methodology/process of evaluation used by the individual school," added the affidavit, reported IANS.
Meanwhile, after the cancellation of Class 12 examinations, the Supreme Court on Monday said, it it will take up the matters challenging the assessment systems devised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) on Tuesday, 22 June.
The court further said that it has agreed with the boards’ schemes in principle but will “hear the petitioners before suggesting modifications".
The matter will be heard at 2 pm on Tuesday.
The SC on Thursday, 17 June, had approved the assessment plans submitted by the CBSE and the Council for evaluation of Class 12 students.
For Class 12, the marks obtained in the unit, term, and practicals will be taken into account, and the results will be decided based on the performance in Classes 10 and 11 (30 percent weightage), as well as one or more unit test(s), mid-term or pre-board examinations in Class 12 (40 percent weightage).
Meanwhile, for the Class 12 students of the CISCE board, the marking plan is largely the same as that for the CBSE. However, instead of three years, the board will be taking into account the performance in the last six years, the counsel told the SC.
The CBSE will declare results by 31 July, Attorney General KK Venugopal had told the court. The CISCE, meanwhile, has sought time till 20 July to publish the results but has also said that it will endeavour to release the results before that.
(With inputs from IANS.)
