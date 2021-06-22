Optional Exams for Class 12 Between 15 Aug-15 Sept: CBSE to SC 

The CBSE on Monday, 21 June, informed the Supreme Court that the optional examinations for Class 12 students, unsatisfied with its assessment criteria, would be held between 15 August and 15 September, reported IANS.

The exams will be conducted if the condition is conducive, in the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The marks obtained by a candidate in this examination will be treated as final.

A source familiar with the matter informed The Quint that the board has spoken to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and it has said that college admissions will be in sync with this written exam result timeline.

The board added that the examinations for private, patrachar and compartment would be conducted in such a manner that they will fall within the assessment policy for the academic year 2019-2020.