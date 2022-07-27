OJEE 2022 Result Declared: Check ojee.nic.in; Direct OJEE Result Link Here

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 results have been declared. As per the reports, the OJEE 2022 result is officially released today, Wednesday, 27 July 2022. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check their scores now. The Odisha JEE Results 2022 has been declared on the official websites odishajee.com and ojee.nic.in. Candidates can download their OJEE result from the mentioned website.

All the latest official information regarding the OJEE 2022 result will be available on the official website ojee.nic.in so the candidates should take a look at it. The OJEE result has been formally released today, 27 July 2022 so the candidates who appeared for the exam should check them.