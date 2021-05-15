OJEE 2021 Application Deadline Extended
OJEE 2021: Last date to submit online application form is extended to 15 June.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee on Friday, 14 May, extended the registration deadline for all the courses of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021. Students who want to apply for the same can do it till 15 June on its official website: ojee.nic.in.
The decision for extension has been taken in the view of raging COVID-19 pandemic across the country.
"In view of the lockdown declared by the Govt. to check the spread of COVID -19 (coronavirus), it is hereby announced that the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under OJEE 2021 is extended up to 15.06.2021 and last date for fee payment up to 17.06.2021," reads the official notice.
As per the official information brochure, OJEE 2021 was scheduled to be conducted between 17-24 June, but since the application deadline is extended till 15 June, the revised exam scheduled will be notified later.
"The detailed schedule regarding revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of the Examination will be notified in due course of time, on assessment of the situation after 15.06.2021 only," the notice adds.
About OJEE
OJEE is an entrance exam conducted for admission to first year degree courses in B. Pharm, integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral admission to second year (3rd semester) of B. Tech./ B. Pharm and first year masters degree courses in MCA, MBA, M. Tech, M Pharm, M Arch, and M Plan.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.