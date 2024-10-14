Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Last Date Extended Till 30 October

Odisha Police has extended the application deadline for the Sepoy/Constable recruitment drive 2024 to 30 October for the 1,360 vacancies. The previous deadline was 13 October 2024.

The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha announced the extension in consideration of Puja vacations. The board will open the edit/correction window for applications after the registration window closes. Details regarding the edit/correction window will be released later.

Only male candidates are eligible to apply. Women, transgenders, and persons with benchmark disabilities are ineligible for these positions. Candidates can apply for only one battalion and cannot change their selection later.