CFA Level I August 2024 Result Declared: How to Check at cfainstitute.org?

The Chartered Financial Institute (CFA) declared the results for the August 2024 CFA Level 1 examination on 8 October 2024. Candidates can access their results on the CFA Institute's website, cfainstitute.org, using their login details - registered email address and password.
The CFA Level 1 exams took place from 20 to 26 August 2024. The results include both pass/fail status and detailed performance feedback for each topic.
The CFA Level 2 results for August 2024 will be released on 10 October and the CFA Level 3 results are scheduled for 17 October 2024. These results are crucial for candidates progressing through the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) program.
Go to the official website, cfainstitute.org.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for CFA Level 1 result 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
The results will be displayed on the screen.
Download, save, and print the results for future reference.
Candidates are encouraged to review their results and performance metrics carefully to prepare for future exams. For more information and result updates, candidates should regularly check the official CFA Institute's website.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).