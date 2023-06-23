Odisha CT Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link & Steps To Download Scorecard

The Odisha CT Result 2023 has been declared by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). Candidates who appeared in the CT Entrance Exam 2023 can download and check the result on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in by using their personal login credentials like application number and date of birth.

The Odisha CT Exam 2023 was conducted from 30 May to 2 June 2023. The answer key was released on the aforementioned website on 7 June 2023. All those candidates who will successfully qualify the Odisha CT Exam will become eligible for D.El.Ed. (Certificate in Teaching) course in different Odisha Government Colleges.

Now that the result has been announced, SCERT will soon release the Odisha CT merit list on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the entrance examination. Candidates selected in the merit list have to go through a counselling process before taking admission in D.El.Ed CT courses.