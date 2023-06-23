AAT 2023 Result Date: JEE AAT Result To Be Out Tomorrow on jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced AAT Result 2023 - Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati was supposed to release the JEE Advanced AAT result 2023 earlier but the organization revised the JEE Advanced AAT result date. Now the JEE Advanced AAT result 2023 will be released tomorrow, 24 June at 5 PM.

The authorities will declare the JEE Advanced 2023 AAT result on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced AAT 2023 can check in the result by logging in to the result portal by using their registration number, date of birth and mobile number. The JEE Advanced AAT result direct link will also available. Candidates can check the JEE Advanced AAT scorecard in online mode.