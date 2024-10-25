Odisha Board Exam 2025: CHSE 12th Practical Exam Dates Released; Check Details

Students are required to arrive at the examination center 30 minutes before the exam and enter the designated examination hall 15 minutes before the exam starts.

For Commerce stream students, project evaluation and viva-voca will be conducted in groups of at least 24 students, with each group's evaluation and viva-voca concluding within two hours. The concerned subject teacher will oversee these evaluations and viva-voca sessions.

Students are also informed that the project work should be handwritten on A4 size paper, limited to six pages, and based on a topic assigned by the respective subject teacher from the prescribed syllabus.