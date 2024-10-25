Odisha Board Exam 2025: CHSE 12th Practical Exam Dates Released; Check Details

advertisement
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, CHSE Odisha released exam dates for the Odisha Board 12th Exam 2025, including internal assessments, projects, and practical exams. Students appearing for the Odisha Board 12th exam can find the detailed schedule on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in.
The internal assessment and project examination will take place from 23 December to 30 December 2024, practical examinations will be conducted from 2 January to 12 January 2025. All affiliated higher secondary schools and colleges under CHSE Odisha will host these examinations.
Students are required to arrive at the examination center 30 minutes before the exam and enter the designated examination hall 15 minutes before the exam starts.
For Commerce stream students, project evaluation and viva-voca will be conducted in groups of at least 24 students, with each group's evaluation and viva-voca concluding within two hours. The concerned subject teacher will oversee these evaluations and viva-voca sessions.
Students are also informed that the project work should be handwritten on A4 size paper, limited to six pages, and based on a topic assigned by the respective subject teacher from the prescribed syllabus.
The Odisha Board Class 12 practical examination will start on 2 January and conclude on 12 January 2025.
