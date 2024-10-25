AIBE 19 Registration Date 2024 Extended, Exam Postponed; Details Here

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has granted candidates more time to register for the 19th All India Bar Examination (AIBE 19) at allindiabarexamination.com. The new deadline of exam registration is 28 October 2024. The application window was previously set to close on 25 October 2024.

In addition to the registration extension, the BCI has also postponed the exam date. AIBE 19, originally scheduled for 24 November, will now take place on 1 December 2024. Candidates can make corrections to their applications until 30 October. Admit cards for the 19th bar exam's release date is 23 November.