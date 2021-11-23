NTA DUET 2021 Scorecard Released for 2 MPhil/PhD courses

Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in

Navigate to the link/section that reads ' Download NTA DUET 2021 scorecards' available on the homepage.

You will be redirected to a new page wherein you will be required to enter your official login credentials such as form number and date of birth in YYYYMMDD format to log in.

Your NTA DUET 2021 scorecard shall be displayed on your screen.