NTA DUET 2021 Scorecard Released for 2 MPhil/PhD courses

NTA DUET 2021 scorecard released.
The result for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 for 2 MPhil/PhD courses (List 2) has been released by The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, 22 November 2021.
Candidates who had appeared for the above mentioned MPhil/PhD courses for the DUET 2021 can check their respective scorecards at the officail website of NTA at nta.ac.in
The DUET 2021 examination was held in an online computer based test (CBT) format in 27 cities across India from 26 September 2021 to 1 October 2021.
Candidates must note that the answer key challenges were made available to students from 25 October 2021 till 27 October 2021.
Please check below for give easy steps to check and download your DUET 2021 scorecards.
Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in
Navigate to the link/section that reads ' Download NTA DUET 2021 scorecards' available on the homepage.
You will be redirected to a new page wherein you will be required to enter your official login credentials such as form number and date of birth in YYYYMMDD format to log in.
Your NTA DUET 2021 scorecard shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a print out for future reference.
Candidates are advised to check this space regularly and visit the official website of NTA mentioned above for more updates and details on the NTA DUET 2021 exam.
