DUET Result 2021: Score Card Released for 11 PG Courses

DU PG result 2021: Score Card released on nta.ac.in
(Photo: The Quint)
DUET 2021 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, 5 November, released the score card for 11 Post Graduate (PG) courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021.
Candidates who appeared for the same can download their score cards from NTA's official website: nta.nic.in.
Visit the official website of NTA: nta.ac.in
Click on 'Display of Score Card for 11 Post Graduate (PG) Courses (List-II) of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021' under 'Latest' section
You will be directed to a PDF
Click on the score card link in that PDF
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your DUET form number and date of birth
Click on 'View Score Card'
Your score card will appear on the screen
Download and save it for future use
NTA also released the score cards of DUET 34 PG courses on Wednesday, 3 November 2021.
DU will use the scores obtained by candidates to prepare admission lists. The admission process is expected to commence soon.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of DU and NTA for further updates.
