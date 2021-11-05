DUET Result 2021: Score Card Released for 11 PG Courses

Candidates who appeared for the DUET 2021 can download their score cards from NTA's official website: nta.nic.in.
DU PG result 2021: Score Card released on nta.ac.in

(Photo: The Quint)

(Photo: The Quint)

DUET 2021 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, 5 November, released the score card for 11 Post Graduate (PG) courses of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021.

Candidates who appeared for the same can download their score cards from NTA's official website: nta.nic.in.

DUET is an entrance exam conducted by NTA on behalf of University of Delhi (DU). This year, DUET was conducted from 26 September to 1 October 2021.

How to Download DUET 2021 Score Card?

  • Visit the official website of NTA: nta.ac.in

  • Click on 'Display of Score Card for 11 Post Graduate (PG) Courses (List-II) of Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021' under 'Latest' section

  • You will be directed to a PDF

  • Click on the score card link in that PDF

  • You will be directed to a new webpage

  • Enter your DUET form number and date of birth

  • Click on 'View Score Card'

  • Your score card will appear on the screen

  • Download and save it for future use

NTA also released the score cards of DUET 34 PG courses on Wednesday, 3 November 2021.

DU will use the scores obtained by candidates to prepare admission lists. The admission process is expected to commence soon.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official websites of DU and NTA for further updates.

