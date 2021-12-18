UGC Pay Scales: Teachers Protest at Panjab University, Academics Take a Hit

Teachers from Panjab University stage a protest against the state government.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Teachers from Panjab University have been protesting against the state government for the non-implementation of the 7th Pay Commission as well as its decision to delink the University Grants Commission's (UGC) pay scales from the state’s institutions of higher learning.
The statewide protests are being organised under the banner of the Punjab Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation (PFUCTO).
The protest has affected the education of more than 8 lakh students. It has been 18 days since the agitation, but the government has not responded to the teachers' demands yet.
Dr Harmeet Singh Kingra, the president of PFUCTO, had launched an indefinite hunger strike, and seven days into it, a minister of the Punjab government assured him and the members of the organisation that he would raise their concerns in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for 9 December. But nothing has happened for the teachers so far.
In fact, the demands of the teachers were not a part of the agenda of the Cabinet meeting that was held a few days ago.
University teachers protesting in Chandigarh.
On 14 December, the members of Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA), along with the Chandigarh unit of Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU), organised a massive rally at Matka Chowk, Chandigarh, against the state government.
After this rally, the teachers of DAV College, Chandigarh, decided to intensify their agitation with round-the-clock fasting on the campus. Their chain hunger protest had entered its 11th day on Thursday, 16 December.
The protest began on 5 September this year in a scattered manner. The teachers were hoping that the government would listen to their demands, and that it wouldn't go this far.
"It has been three months, and the government hasn't taken any action yet. So we launched a total education bandh from 1 December. This is the 18th day of our protest. Despite all our efforts, the state government hasn’t given us any positive outcome. Every state invests in higher education for its prosperity, but we are seeing the opposite of that happening in Punjab," said Dr Sargam Vasu, joint secretary of teachers’ union of SD College, Chandigarh.
On 17 December, the All India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisations (AIFUCTO), in its press release, had asked the Chief Minister of Punjab to make an immediate decision on the implementation of the revised UGC pay scales in the varsity and colleges of Punjab.
If their demands are not met, the teachers are planning to initiate a pan-India protest during its statutory conference, scheduled to be held from 7 to 9 January 2022.
Copy of the press release by AIFUCTO.
The teachers only have two demands: the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission, and desist from the de-linking of UGC pay scales.
"We are against the de-linking UGC pay scales because the commission is an apex body which governs the higher education institutes of the country. This would essentially mean that they will cut us off from mainstream higher education," said Dr Madhu Sharma, president of Chandigarh District Council.
Teachers stage a protest, demanding that the 7th pay scale be implemented.
The total education bandh movement has led to the postponement of undergraduate and postgraduate exams, which were supposed to be held this month in various universities across the state and UT.
I spoke to a few students who are currently studying in Panjab University.
"We are with the teachers as they are only fighting for their rights. But at the same time, it creates confusion among students regarding the dates of examinations. Earlier, our practical exams were suppose to start online from 17 December, but now, they have been postponed. Apart from that, our winter break has been preponed," one of the students said.
I hope that the issue gets resolved soon as every state and UT of the country (except Himachal, and Chandigarh) has implemented the revised pay scales.
Only if the government tries to cooperate with the stakeholders can the situation be resolved. I hope that the government would come up with a favourable solution.
(The author is freelance journalist from Himachal Pradesh and is currently pursuing graduation at Panjab University. All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
