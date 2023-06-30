DDA Housing Scheme 2023 Registration Begins: Flat Price & Steps To Register

DDA Housing Scheme 2023: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will begin the registration at first-come, first-serve basis from today, 30 June 2023 and around 5000 flats will be available for sale initially. The DDA housing scheme is for people who are financially weak and belong to low income groups.

The people will have an option to book a property of their choice in a locality and floor as per their preference. The scheme will be launched online at a first-come and first-serve (FCFS) housing scheme.

The scheme will initially offer 5000 flats of different categories in different localities. The FCFS DDA Housing Scheme will include HIG flats in Jasola, MIG flats in Dwarka & Narela, and LIG & EWS flats in Narela, Loknayak Puram, Rohini, and Sirsapur.

The prices of LIG and EWS flats will be similar to the same category of flats offered under the Special Housing Scheme 2021. In the Special Housing Scheme 2021, the LIG flats were at a price range of Rs 15 to 25 Lakh, and EWS flats were priced between Rs 7.91 and Rs 12.42 Lakh.