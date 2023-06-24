NIOS Class 12 Result 2023 Declared At results.nios.ac.in; Steps to Download

NIOS Class 12 result 2023 declared
The National Institute of Open Schooling, declared the NIOS Class 12 Result 2023 on yesterday, 23 June 2023. Students who appeared for the senior secondary examination that was conducted in April, May 2023 can check and download their results from the official website at results.nios.ac.in.
The NIOS 12th public exams 2023 were conducted from 6 April to 8 May 2023 at various exam centers in the country. The results were supposed to be released within 6 weeks from the last date of result and yesterday was the day of result declaration.
Students can follow the below steps to check and download their NIOS 12th results online.
Visit the official website at results.nios.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the Senior Secondary Result link.
A new window will open.
Enter your login details like Enrollment Number to get access to your result.
Your NIOS 12th result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.
Download the NIOS scorecard and take a printout for future.
