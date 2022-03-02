NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam Time Table 2022 Released: How to Download Date Sheet

NIOS 10th and 12th exam time table 2022. Image used for representative purpose.
The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the exam dates of secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) courses 2022.
"The Public Examination (Theory) of NIOS for April 2022 for secondary and senior secondary courses is scheduled to commence from 04 April 2022 at the identified exam centre in India and oversees for learners registered for this examination," reads the official notification released by NIOS.
Candidates enrolled to appear for NIOS 2022 Class 10/12 exam can download the time table from the official websites of NIOS: nios.ac.in and sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Go to one of the official websites of NIOS: nios.ac.in or sdmis.nios.ac.in
Click on the 'The Date Sheet For Public Examination (Theory) of NIOS for April 2022 for Secondary and Senior Secondary Course (All India & Overseas)' link on the home page
You will be directed to a PDF
Check your NIOS exam time table
Download and save it for future use
All India Exam Centres
NIOS Class 10 Exam Time: 02:30 pm to 04:30 pm
NIOS Class 12 Exam Time: 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm
Overseas Exam Centres
NIOS Class 10 Exam Time: 03 pm to 05 pm
NIOS Class 12 Exam Time: 03 pm to 06 pm
For further updates about NIOS 2022 exams, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NIOS.
