Gujarat Board 10th Result 2024: GSEB SSC Result To be Declared on 11 May; Detail

Gujarat Board 10th SSC Result Date and Time: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the Gujarat Board Class 10th SSC result on Saturday, 11 May 2024. The GSEB SSC result date and time was confirmed by board chairman Banchha Nidhi Pani during the press conference of GSEB HSC 12th Result on Thursday, 9 May 2024.

Once released, students can check the Gujarat Board GSEB SSC 10th result on the official website at gseb.org. This year, Gujarat Board Class 10 examination was conducted from 11 to 22 March 2024. Around 1.91 lakh students from Surat have participated in the Gujarat State Board exams, and are therefore awaiting the results.