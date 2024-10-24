CBSE Board Exams 2025: Practical Dates and Marks Distribution Released; Details

Approximately 44 lakh students are anticipated to appear for the CBSE Class 10 board exams in 2025 across 8,000 schools in India and abroad. To be eligible for the board exams, students must maintain a minimum attendance of 75 percent.

The board allows a 25 percent relaxation in attendance only in exceptional circumstances, such as medical emergencies or participation in national/international sporting events, with appropriate documentation required.

Students can access sample papers for both Class 10 and Class 12 on the CBSE academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in. Reviewing these sample papers will help them familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and marking scheme.

