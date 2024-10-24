CBSE Board Exams 2025: Practical Dates and Marks Distribution Released; Details

advertisement
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the subject-wise distribution of marks for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2025. The detailed information is available on the board's official website, cbse.gov.in.
The board has also announced that practical examinations and internal assessments for both classes will commence on 5 January 2025, while theory exams will begin on 15 February 2025. However, for schools in winter-bound areas, practical exams and internal assessments will be conducted from 5 November to 5 December 2024.
The CBSE circular outlines the maximum marks for theory, practical, project, and internal assessment components for each subject. It also clarifies whether external examiners will be appointed for practical/project assessments and if the board will provide practical answer books. Additionally, the circular specifies the types of answer books to be used for theory examinations. Subject-wise theory paper date sheets are expected in December.
CBSE Class 10 Subject-wise Marks Distribution
Approximately 44 lakh students are anticipated to appear for the CBSE Class 10 board exams in 2025 across 8,000 schools in India and abroad. To be eligible for the board exams, students must maintain a minimum attendance of 75 percent.
The board allows a 25 percent relaxation in attendance only in exceptional circumstances, such as medical emergencies or participation in national/international sporting events, with appropriate documentation required.
Students can access sample papers for both Class 10 and Class 12 on the CBSE academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in. Reviewing these sample papers will help them familiarize themselves with the exam pattern and marking scheme.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)