Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2021: PGET Medical Mock Allotment Results Declared
The round 1 mock allotment results for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2021 have finally been released on Thursday, 27 January 2022.
The candidates who had appeared for the counselling can visit the official website of Karnataka NEET at kea.kar.nic.in and check their respective allotment results.
While the round 1 seat allotment results for Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2021 were scheduled to be declared earlier, the announcement got delayed due to some unforeseen reasons. However, with the Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2021 results being declared, candidates can expect the final seat allotment result by 29 January 2022.
Candidates are advised to keep their official login credentials such as their PGET number in place so that they can check their mock seat allotment results with ease.
Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority kea.kar.nic.in.
Navigate to the link that reads, '27-01 PG NEET-2021 Medical and DNB Mock Allotment Result Announced' on the homepage.
Enter your official login credentials such as PGET number and password to login.
Your Mock Allotment Result for DNB and Medical for Karnataka NEET counselling 2021 shall be displayed on your screen.
Download it and take a printout for future references.
