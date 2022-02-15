NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Schedule Revised: Check Registration Process

Check NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 2 Revised Schedule and Registration process
The revised schedule for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling 2021 round 2, has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).
Candidates who are going to be appearing for the NEET UG 2021 round 2 counselling must visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in and check the revised schedule.
Candidates must note that they are required to also register on the official webiste of MCC mentioned above.
While the registration process was earlier going to begin on 9 February 2022, the registration for NEET counselling 2021 round 2 will now commence on 16 February 2022 and conclude by 21 February 2022.
Additionally, candidates must note that the results for NEET UG counselling round 2, have already been declared by MCC on 2 February 2022.
Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in
Navigate to the tab that reads 'NEET UG Counselling', and click on the 'Registration' option.
Enter the required information such as student's name, registration number, etc.
Pay the NEET 2021 counselling round 2 registration fee via a debit/credit card, net banking, or UPI.
Your registration for NEET UG 2021 counselling round 2 will successfully be completed.
Download the confirmation page and take a print out if needed.
|Events
|Round 2
|Registration/Payment
|16 February 2022 to 21 February2022, ( till12:00 PM)
|Choice Filling & locking
|17 February 2022 to 21 February 2022 (till 11:55 PM)
|Processing of seat allotment
|24 February 2022 and 25 February 2022
|Provisional result
|February 26, 2022
|Allotment Result
|To be announced
|Reporting to allotted colleges
|27 February 2022 to 5 March 2022
Candidates who did not get a seat in the first round of seat allotment and were allotted a seat but did not enroll are eligible for NEET UG 2021 counselling round two.
Candidates who have registered and secured a seat under reserved quota but whose seat got cancelled during document verification on the reporting for admission in round one of NEET UG 2021 counselling will be allowed to register with a different category, provided a seat in that category is available.
Candidates who attended their assigned institute in round one but indicated that they wanted to apply for round two up gradation are thereby eligible to apply for NEET UG 2021 counselling round 2.
Candidates must note that there will be four NEET UG online counselling rounds for All India Quota (AIQ) seats in 2022.
This shall include seats at both deemed and central universities.
In addition, a total of 83,075 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 BVSc & AH seats shall be allotted on the basis of NEET 2021.
For more information on the NEET UG 2021 admissions, please visit the official website of MCC, as well as this space regularly for more updates.
