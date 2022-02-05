NEET PG 2022 Rescheduled to 21 May, Registration Deadline Extended Till 25 March

NEET PG postponed to 21 May. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/ The Quint)
The National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Friday, 4 February 2022, announced the postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022.
Now, NEET PG 2022 exam has been rescheduled to 21 May 2022. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on 12 March, but many doctors demanded to defer the same as it was clashing with counselling dates. In the view of this demand, the Union Health Ministry decided to postpone the exam for 6-8 weeks.
Eligible candidates willing to apply for NEET PG 2022 can register themselves on the official website of NBEMS: nbe.edu.in.
As per the revised schedule of NEET PG, the edit window for all candidates will open from 29 March to 7 April 2022, while the final edit window to rectify deficient/incorrect images will open on 26-30 April 2022.
As per the official notice, the NEET PG 2022 result will be declared by 20 June 2022.
Go to the official website of NBE: nbe.edu.in
Click on NEET PG tab on the homepage
Click on 'Application Link' under 2022
Click on 'New Registration' under 'Links'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your personal details and register
Go to Applicant Login and enter your registered user ID and password
Click on Login
Fill up the NEET PG application form and upload the relevant documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Save a copy of the application for future reference
Check this space regularly for further updates on NEET PG 2022.