NEET UG 2023 Counselling Starts Today on 20 July: Direct Link and Steps To Apply

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the NEET UG 2023 counselling today on Thursday, 20 July 2023. Candidates who qualified the NEET UG Exam 2023 and wish to apply for the counselling process must visit the official website, mcc.nic.in.

According to the NEET UG Counselling Schedule released by the concerned authorities, the last date to apply for the counselling process is 25 July 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be held from 22 to 26 July 2023. The seat allotment process will begin from 27 July and end on 28 July 2023. Also, the seat allotment result will be released on 29 July.