NMC Scraps Upper Age Limit For NEET-UG: Students and Doctors React

Image for representational purpose only.
(Photo: PTI)
National Medical Commission (NMC) has removed the upper age limit for NEET under-graduate entrance exams.
This rule will be applicable from 2022's examinations onwards.
Back in 2017, CBSE had fixed the maximum age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination at 25 years for students in the general category.
The upper age limit was fixed at 30 years for AC, ST and OBC candidates.
According to news agency ANI, Dr Pulkesh Kumar, Secretary of NMC, informed of the change via a letter sent to the office of Senior Director of National Testing Agency, Dr Devvrat on 9 March, 2022.
The maximum age limit prescribed for the examination was challenged several times before this in the Supreme Court and several High Courts.
NMC's letter to the National Testing Agency
The National Medical Commission (National Medical Commission) is an Indian regulatory body of 33 members, which regulates medical education and medical professionals. It was formed on 25 September 2020 to replace the Medical Council of India.
Students feel the new policy may have both good and bad outcomes.
FIT spoke to some doctors, and students aspiring to become doctors to know their thoughts on the removal of the upper age limit for NEET undergraduate entrance examinations.
Saloni, who took admission in medicine this year, says, "according to me, the impact of this decision will be both positive and negative. "
On the other hand, she says, "this can have a negative effect on our thinking. Without the upper age limit, the mentality of giving exams every year will remain. Because of which we will not be able to move forward in life."
Aditya, another student preparing for the medical entrance examination, agrees with Saloni. This decision will also prove to be very helpful for those studying medicine abroad." he says.
However, he adds, they will also be at a disadvantage as the number of examinees will increase every year, which will increase the competition.
Will you be able to do so much work at an older age?
Dr Niranjan Jadav, Senior Resident, Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi, says, “The journey to becoming a doctor is a long one and if the journey starts late, it will affect the work-life balance.”
This question asked by Dr Niranjan was answered by Dr Ajay Kumar, former President of IMA and Director of Urology, Nephrology and Transplantation, Paras HMRI Hospital, Patna while speaking to FIT.
“If someone enters the medical field at the age of 30, he will continue to learn till the age of 50, while completing his studies. Practice and experience are essential in this field,” says Dr Udgeeth Dhir, Director and HOD, CTVC at Fortis Hospital.
While Dr Udgeeth Dhir has described this decision as beneficial for the 'late bloomers', the same has not been justified for the medical world moving towards the 'Super Specialty Era'.
According to him, India needs expert doctors, which is not going to be met by removing this upper age limit.
The era of COVID told us that there is a severe shortage of medical supplies in the country. In such a situation, there is a need to increase these facilities on a war footing.
At the same time, the second biggest aspect came to the fore that despite the availability of medicines and medical equipment, if there is a shortage of trained health workers, then any crisis can take a more formidable form.