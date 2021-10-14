NEET UG 2021: Answer Key, OMR Sheets To Be Out Soon

"Applicants will be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged," reads the official information bulletin.

Candidates will also be allowed to raise objection against the answer key, if any, by paying a processing fee of Rs 1000 per answer challenged. "Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly," the information bulletin added.

The final answer key will used to prepare the results of NEET UG 2021.