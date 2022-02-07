Supreme Court Issues Notice to Tamil Nadu Govt on NEET Super Speciality Quota

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday, 7 February, issued a notice on a plea that challenges the Tamil Nadu government's order related to the reservation of doctors in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) super speciality counselling.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai issued the notice while hearing a petition challenging the state government's decision to reserve 50 percent seats, pertaining to the super speciality level at the government medical colleges, to doctors serving under the state government, reported news agency ANI.

The petitioners who have challenged the state's decision, include candidates who had appeared for the examination on 10 January. The results for the same are expected to come out by this month end.