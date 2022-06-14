NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Expected To Release Schedule Soon on mcc.nic.in

After the declaration of the NEET PG result on 01 June 2022, the counselling for NEET PG 2022 will commence soon through online mode. This will include 50 percent of All India Quota (AIQ) in different institutions. For the remaining 50 percent quota, the counselling will be done by respective state authorities.

The 2022 NEET PG exam was conducted on 21 May at 849 examination centres. The total number of candidates who appeared in the NEET 2022 PG exam was 1,82,318 . Students can check and download the result from the official website of National Board Of Examinations (nbe.edu.in).

The NEET PG 2022 counselling process will be similar to that of the 2021. However, the NEET 2022 PG counselling schedule will be available on the official website separately along with the information brochure. Candidates can check the official website of Medical Counselling Committee to get further information about the scheme of 2022 NEET PG counselling.