NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC to Announce the Special Round Result on the Site

NEET PG Counselling 2021 Special Round Result to be announced.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to officially declare the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2021 Counselling special round seat allotments on Monday, 4 April 2022.
The NEET PG 2021 Counselling special round results will be announced on the official website for the candidates to take a look at.
The official website also contains other important information regarding the NEET PG 2021 Counselling so the interested candidates can go through the details.
Once the MCC declares the result on the website, medical aspirants who had registered for NEET PG 2021 special round counselling will be allowed to check their seat allotment results.
This was done after a petition was submitted requesting admission to the remaining 146 seats that would otherwise remain vacant.
It is important to remember that the MCC will formally publish the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Special Round Result today, Monday, 4 April 2022 on the website.
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to check the result once it is declared on the website:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the tab that states "PG Medical Counselling" on the homepage.
Step 3: Tap on the link "NEET PG Special Round Counselling Result".
Step 4: Log in to your account by using your credentials.
Step 5: Once you log in correctly, the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Special Round Result will display on the screen of your device.
Step 6: Download the result from the official website.
Step 7: Take a printout of the result as proof.
