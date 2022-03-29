NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window Opens: Check Details

Make NEET PG 2022 application form correction from today.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 application correction window has opened for the candidates from Tuesday, 29 March 2022.
The changes in the application form can be made through the official website of NBEMS – nbe.edu.in.
It is important to note that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 application correction window will be active till 7 April 2022.
The ones who want to make changes in the form are requested to complete the process on or before 7 April 2022.
Any application correction after the deadline will not be entertained so the candidates are requested to remember the dates.
Students are requested to log in to the official website of NBEMS – nbe.edu.in. using their credentials to make the changes.
The NEET PG 2022 admit cards will be available for the candidates on 16 May 2022. The result is expected to be announced on 20 June 2022.
For all the latest updates regarding the NEET PG 2022, candidates are requested to check the official website. It has all the information regarding the exam date and other details
Step 1: Visit the official website of NBEMS – nbe.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2022 link on the homepage.
Step 3: Log in to your account using your credentials correctly.
Step 4: Click on the edit window and make the required changes to the application form.
Step 5: After cross-checking all the details, submit the NEET PG 2022 application form.
Step 6: Download the confirmation page from the official website.
Step 7: Take a printout for future reference.
Candidates should remember that they need to finish the application correction process by 7 April 2022.
