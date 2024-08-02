'Our Future is at Stake': NEET (PG) Aspirants Concerned About Logistical Hurdles

advertisement
"After ten years of preparation and struggle for this examination, it feels like our efforts have been in vain, as the authorities seem indifferent to the future doctors of this country," said Akash*, a 2024 NEET (PG) aspirant from Andhra Pradesh.
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) is an exam for determining eligibility of candidates for admission to postgraduate medical programmes in government and private medical colleges across India. Each year approximately two lakh candidates appear for this exam. It is conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).
In 2024, the exam, first scheduled to be held on 23 June was pushed to 11 August in the wake of the NEET (UG) exam paper leak controversy. Now, the PG aspirants claim that the examination has become a 'logistical nightmare'.
The decision to conduct the exam in two shifts, coupled with a shortage of test centers, has unleashed a cascade of problems that, the aspirants allege, threaten the very integrity of the examination process.
Several candidates The Quint spoke to, voiced concerns regarding the exam body's decision to conduct the exam in two shifts with a controversial 'normalisation method' to mark their scores.
But many aspirants are also dealing with issues regarding the allotment of exam centres.
Gayatri*, a 20-year-old aspirant from Maharashtra's Thane district has been allotted an exam centre in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. "Despite multiple postponements, the situation remains unfavourable for us. After ten years of preparation and struggle, it feels like our efforts have been in vain, as the authorities seem indifferent to the future doctors of this country," she told The Quint.
The allocation of test centers has been a fiasco, say aspirants.
Despite assurances from NBEMS officials, numerous candidates, particularly those from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and many other states have been assigned test cities hundreds of kilometres away completely neglecting the preferred centers that the candidates have selected while filing the application.
"The distance between Jabalpur and Ahmedabad is more than 800 kilometres. I am unsure whether rail or air transport will get me there on time due to the current weather conditions, and traveling by car would take around 20 hours. This situation is now causing me anxiety and I am unable to focus on the exam,” said Khushi.
The timing of this decision, coupled with the ongoing flood situation in several regions, has left aspirants scrambling for transportation and accommodation options. The last-minute revelation of final test centre details, which are supposed to be released on 8 August with admit cards, only exacerbates the situation.
This overlap of four PG batches instead of the usual three has the potential to derail the entire admission and counselling process. Ironically, these are the same logistical challenges that were raised and dismissed during the NEET PG 2022 court case.
“In these difficult times it is inconvenient for the candidates to book train or flight tickets, travel to a distant place few days before and having to stay there will add to financial difficulties. Candidates are forced to face all these struggles unnecessarily every year that too one week before the exam because the admit cards are issued two days before the exam," Akash told The Quint
The reduction in the number of test cities to less than 75 has further compounded the problem.
"Conducting the exam in two shifts under these circumstances, with a contentious normalisation method, and then potentially delaying the counselling process for months is a recipe for disaster," said Gayatri.
R Sachidanandam, Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu's Dindigul constituency, also raised the issue in the Lok Sabha on 1 August.
“NEET-PG was first scheduled to take place on 11 March. Then it got pushed to 7 June, and pushed again to 23 June. But the exam was cancelled at 10.20 pm on 22 June, just a few hours before it was scheduled to take place. They then pushed it to 11 August. However, there is a problem of centre allocation. Many students in Tamil Nadu are allocated centres in states like Odisha and are forced to travel long distances. This issue needs to be addressed and fixed" he said.
The Indian Medical Association Junior Doctors’ Network also wrote a letter to to Bharatiya Janata Party President and Health Minister JP Nadda.
Dr Vivek Pandey, an activist working on student issues, told The Quint, " NBEMS is being completely unfair to the aspirants as this is causing them mental distress. First with the postponements, then changing the exam rules, and now blunders in centre allotment, they have subjected the students to immense pressure."
He added: "Exorbitant travel costs, recent floods, and a lack of clear information are adding to the students' stress. Mentally harassing students already preparing for such a tough exam while raising flood issues is highly unethical and irresponsible behaviour by the authorities. Many NEET aspirants are married women with children, making it challenging for them to travel under these circumstances. They should either allot the nearest centers chosen by the students or at least release the centre information two weeks before the exam.”
Meanwhile, even as the authorities maintain a stoic silence on the issue, aspirants hope that a collective outrage by medical bodies might help them in these 'trying times'.
“We want NBE to take all into consideration and allot us new centers which are nearby our place and the one we have already selected when given a choice, they should at least release proper details regarding the examination two-three weeks before so we would be prepared. As we are the future of our country they should give some considerations,” many candidates told The Quint.
(The Quint has reached out to authorities at the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences for a response. This story will be updated when we hear from them.)
