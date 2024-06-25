NTA Report Card: In 5 Years, 6 Big Paper Leaks Impacted Over 75 Lakh Aspirants

On 5 May, 21-year-old Geeta* (name changed) sat for her third attempt at the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET), a nationwide entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission in undergraduate medical programs in India.

"This was probably my last shot at fulfilling my dream of becoming a doctor. If I don't get admission into a medical college this year, my parents will force me enroll in any other three-year bachelor program...and before I finish the course, I'll be married," she told The Quint.

In the results declared on 30 June, Geeta, a resident of Haryana, scored above 600 marks in the exam which has a maximum score of 720. "Looking at previous years' results, my score should be enough to get into a government college," Geeta said, nervously.

But as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probes irregularities in exam results, including widespread allegations of paper leak, Geeta's future, hangs in the balance.

Geeta, however, is not alone.