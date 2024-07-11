'No Mass Malpractice in NEET UG': IIT Report Cited by Centre in Supreme Court

The Union Government, in an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on 10 July, denied any large scale malpractice in the 2024 NEET (UG) Exam.

The Centre based its claim on an "exhaustive technical evaluation of data pertaining to the NEET (UG) exam" conducted by experts at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras.

As per the affidavit, seen by The Quint, this study was based on "parameters like marks distribution, city-wise and centre-wise rank distribution, and candidates spread over marks range."