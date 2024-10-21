NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Expected Soon: How to Download at MCC.nic.in?

advertisement
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the NEET PG 2024 Counselling schedule soon. The schedule, once released, will be available on the MCC's official website at MCC.nic.in.
The NEET PG counselling schedule will provide crucial information for candidates who have qualified for the All India Quota seats, which constitute 50 percent of the total seats in Central Universities.
To be eligible for the counselling process, candidates must have successfully qualified for the NEET PG exam, conducted by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).
While the registration process for all India quota (AIQ) PG admissions is ongoing, candidates are awaiting the detailed schedule outlining important dates like registration deadlines, seat allotment result announcements, and reporting dates.
The MCC had previously activated the registration link for Round 1 on 20 September 2024, without releasing the schedule.
It is important to note that candidates can submit only one NEET-PG Counselling application/registration form. Multiple applications will lead to disqualification from the allotment process, cancellation of candidature, and potential further action by the MCC.
Candidates who are satisfied with their allotted seat after the counselling process can proceed to complete the admission formalities at the designated medical or dental college. The required original documents must be presented at the time of joining.
Visit the official website at MCC.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2024.
A PDF file will show up on the screen.
Click on the PDF.
Check the counselling schedule carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
