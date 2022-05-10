ADVERTISEMENT

WB Police Constable Admit Cards To Be Released Today, Written Exam on 22 May

WB Police Constable Written exams will be held on 22 May and the admit cards will be released today.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Education
1 min read
WB Police Constable Admit Cards To Be Released Today, Written Exam on 22 May
i

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board is all set to release the admit cards today. The admit cards will be released for Constable and Lady Constable written examination, which is scheduled to be held on 22 May.

The candidates who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards on wbpolice.gov.in and prb.wb.gov.in.

The final written exam scheduled on 22 May and will be conducted from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

Also Read

CUET Application Window Open Till May 22: What You Need to Know Before Applying

CUET Application Window Open Till May 22: What You Need to Know Before Applying
ADVERTISEMENT

WB Police Constable Exam: Official Notification

According to the official notification, “The e-Admit Cards will be available on the website of West Bengal Police (www.wbpolice.gov.in) and West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (https://prb.wb.gov.in) from 10.05.2022 on keying of Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth."

It further added, “All efforts will be made to deliver SMS alert to the registered Mobile Number of the candidates. However, the Board will not be responsible for non-delivery of such SMS. The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Cards at the allotted venues for appearing in the said examination with a proper proof of identity.”

WB Police Constable Written Exam: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in or prb.wb.gov.in

  • On the homepage, click on the admit card link

  • Fill in your details to log in

  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

  • Download the admit cards and take a printout for future reference

Also Read

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 922 Non-Executive Posts, Details Here

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 922 Non-Executive Posts, Details Here

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×