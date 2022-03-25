NEET PG 2022: Registration Window Closes Today, Here's How To Apply
NEET PG 2022 will be conducted on 21 May 2022.
The National Board Of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conclude the registration process of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 on Friday, 25 March 2022. The application window of the same will close at 11.55 pm.
Interested candidates who still haven't applied for the NEET PG 2022 exam can do it on the official website of NBEMS: nbe.edu.in.
Exam Date: Recently, NEET PG 2022 exam was rescheduled to be held on 21 May 2022. Admit cards for the same will be available to download from 16 May.
How to Apply for NEET PG 2022?
Visit the official website of NBE: nbe.edu.in
Click on NEET PG tab on the homepage
Click on 'Application Link' under 2022
Go to 'New Registration' under 'Links'
A new webpage will open on your screen
Key in your personal details and register
After registering, go to Applicant Login and enter your registered user ID and password
Click on Login
Fill up the NEET PG application form and upload the relevant documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Save the confirmation page for future reference
NEET PG 2022 results will be declared by 20 June 2022.
NEET PG 2022: Application Fee
General, OBC and EWS category students applying for NEET PG 2022 exam are required to pay an application fee of Rs 4,250, while SC, ST, PwD candidates shall pay Rs 3,250 for the exam.
Check this space regularly for further updates on NEET PG 2022 and other exams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.