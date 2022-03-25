ADVERTISEMENT

NEET PG 2022: Registration Window Closes Today, Here's How To Apply

NEET PG 2022 will be conducted on 21 May 2022.

The Quint
Published
Education
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representative purposes.</p></div>
i

The National Board Of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conclude the registration process of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 on Friday, 25 March 2022. The application window of the same will close at 11.55 pm.

Interested candidates who still haven't applied for the NEET PG 2022 exam can do it on the official website of NBEMS: nbe.edu.in.

Also Read

NEET SS Counselling 2021: Released Schedule Can be Checked at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2021: Released Schedule Can be Checked at mcc.nic.in
Exam Date: Recently, NEET PG 2022 exam was rescheduled to be held on 21 May 2022. Admit cards for the same will be available to download from 16 May.
ADVERTISEMENT

How to Apply for NEET PG 2022?

  • Visit the official website of NBE: nbe.edu.in

  • Click on NEET PG tab on the homepage

  • Click on 'Application Link' under 2022

  • Go to 'New Registration' under 'Links'

  • A new webpage will open on your screen

  • Key in your personal details and register

  • After registering, go to Applicant Login and enter your registered user ID and password

  • Click on Login

  • Fill up the NEET PG application form and upload the relevant documents

  • Submit the form and pay the application fee

  • Save the confirmation page for future reference

Also Read

NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling 2021: MCC Declares Final Result on Website

NEET UG Mop-Up Round Counselling 2021: MCC Declares Final Result on Website

NEET PG 2022 results will be declared by 20 June 2022.

NEET PG 2022: Application Fee

General, OBC and EWS category students applying for NEET PG 2022 exam are required to pay an application fee of Rs 4,250, while SC, ST, PwD candidates shall pay Rs 3,250 for the exam.

Check this space regularly for further updates on NEET PG 2022 and other exams.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×