NEET PG 2022: Registration Window Closes Today, Here's How To Apply

The National Board Of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conclude the registration process of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2022 on Friday, 25 March 2022. The application window of the same will close at 11.55 pm.

Interested candidates who still haven't applied for the NEET PG 2022 exam can do it on the official website of NBEMS: nbe.edu.in.