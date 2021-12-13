NEET Counselling 2021: KEA to Begin Karnataka UGNEET Counselling from Today

Karnataka NEET counselling to begin on kea.kar.nic.in. Image used for representation purpose
(Photo: iStock)
NEET Counselling 2021: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is all set to commence the registrations for Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) counselling 2021 from Monday, 13 December 2021. It will be conducted for admission to undergraduate (UG) medical and dental courses for the academic year 2021-22 in the state of Karnataka.
Candidates who qualify the cut off can apply online under state quote seats on the official website of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in.
Visit the official website of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in
Click on UGNEET Counselling 2021 link on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Register using your personal details
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents.
Submit the form and pay the application fee
For Karnataka Candidates
According to the official notification, candidates who have already registered for UGCET 2021 and completed their document verification, have to enter their UGNEET 2021 roll number through the online link enabled on KEA web portal to become eligible for admission to medical, dental and AYUSH courses. Moreover, these candidates are not required to pay the registration fee again, the notification added.
For more details about Karnataka NEET counselling 2021, candidates are advised to check the official website of KEA.