NEET Counselling 2020: Round 1 Reporting Date Extended to 14 Nov

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Saturday, 9 November, extended the last date for shortlisted candidates in the first round NEET counselling 2020 for reporting at colleges.
According to the notice, candidates can now report at institutions up to 14 November. Earlier, the last date for reporting was 12 November.
“This for information to all the Candidates and the Participating colleges that the date for reporting/admission at the allotted colleges has been extended till 14th November, 2020,” reads the official MCC notice.
The MCC declared the results of NEET counselling 2020 Round 1 on 6 November 2020.
According to the official NEET 2020 schedule, the second round of NEET counselling 2020 will be held from 18-22 November. The second seat allotment results will be announced on 23 November.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Published: undefined