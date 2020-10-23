Check Official NEET 2020 Counselling and Seat Allotment Schedule

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday, 22 October, announced the NEET 2020 counselling schedule on its official website. Candidates can check the counselling schedule online at mcc.nic.in

The counselling schedule has been released for 15 percent of all India quota (AIQ) and seats offered by Central and Deemed Universities, AIIMS and JIPMER institutes.

A separate NEET counselling will be held by respective state authorise for state quota seats.