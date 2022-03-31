NEET 2022 Exam and Registration Dates Announced, Check the Official Website

NEET 2022 exam date to be confirmed by the NTA
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 examination.
It is to be noted that the notification regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 will be shared on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.
The NTA is likely to release soon information about the NEET 2022 exam and registration process.
The official website where the candidates can access all the updates about NEET 2022 is neet.nta.nic.in. The website will provide authentic information to the candidates.
According to the information received from the officials at the NTA, NEET 2022 examination is scheduled to be conducted on 17 July 2022.
The exam date will be confirmed by the officials via the official notification on the website so that the candidates can take a look.
The official notification that will state the NEET 2022 exam date and registration date is scheduled to releaseon Thursday, 31 March 2022, on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates should note that the registration for NEET 2022 exam is expected to start on 2 April 2022.
Here are the steps that the candidates need to follow to apply for NEET 2022:
Go to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.
Tap on the NEET Candidate Registration link mentioned on the homepage.
Enter all the required details correctly to register for the exam.
Fill in the application form and upload scanned copies of the required documents as per the specifications.
Pay the NEET 2022 application fee after verifying all the details on the form.
Download the application form and take a printout.
