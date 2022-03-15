NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round: New Registration Begins, Check Website

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially commenced new registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2021 counselling Mop-Up round on Monday, 14 March 2022.

Candidates who are interested to register for the NEET PG Counselling 2021 Mop-Up Round can do so on the official website: mcc.nic.in.